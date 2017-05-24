Manchester terror attack: What we know

The dead and injured in the Manchester concert attack included many children (AFP Photo/Ben STANSALL)

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Britain has raised its terror alert to the maximum level and ordered troops to protect strategic sites after 22 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a Manchester pop concert.

Here is what we know so far about Monday's attack, the deadliest in Britain since 2005.

- What happened? -

Police said they were called at 10:33 pm (2133 GMT) Monday to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande, who is popular with teenagers and pre-teens.

Witnesses described a "huge bomb-like bang" and scenes of panic as young fans rushed out and parents waiting outside searched frantically for their children.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack for its "appalling sickening cowardice" and for "deliberately targeting innocent defenceless children and young people".

The bomber used an improvised explosive device apparently packed with nails and other metal objects, outside one of the exits at the 21,000-capacity arena.

- Who is behind it? -

The suspected bomber has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a British student dropout born to Libyan parents who fled the regime of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Interior minister Amber Rudd confirmed on Wednesday that Abedi was known to intelligence services and that it was "likely" he was not working alone.

British police on Wednesday made three more arrests over the attack, after detaining a 23-year-old man on Tuesday. Police also carried out raids in the south Manchester area of Fallowfield where Abedi lived.

Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed later Wednesday that Abedi had not acted alone, and that the four people detained in the wake of the attack remained in custody.

"it's very clear that this is a network that we are investigating," Hopkins said.

French interior minister Gerard Collomb said Abedi had become radicalised after a trip to Libya and probably Syria, according to information received from British intelligence services.

"In any case, the links with Daesh are proven," Collomb said, using another term for the Islamic State group.

IS on Tuesday claimed responsibility through its social media channels, saying "one of the caliphate's soldiers placed bombs among the crowds", and threatening more attacks.

- Who are the victims? -

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 were injured and being treated in hospital, including twelve under the age of 16, medical officials said.

Twenty of the injured are in critical care.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussis is so far the youngest named victim. She attended the concert with her mother and older sister, who were both injured.

Olivia Campbell, 15, was confirmed dead on Wednesday by her mother, who had issued heartrending appeals for help when her daughter was still listed as missing.

A Polish couple living in Britain, identified as Angelika and Marcin Klis, were also caught in the explosion as they went to collect their daughters.

And Hopkins, the chief constable, confirmed Wednesday that a serving police officer was among the victims.

The BBC had reported earlier that the officer, whose husband is critically ill, was off duty at the time, and that their two children were injured.

- Security measures -

May on Tuesday placed the country on its highest level of terror alert -- "critical" -- meaning a new attack is believed to be imminent.

Soldiers are being sent to assist armed police to protect strategic sites. The last time troops were deployed on British streets was in 2007.

The troop plan, codenamed Operation Temperer, was first revealed after the November 2015 Paris attacks and is believed to allow up to 5,000 soldiers to be deployed.

Major sports venues plan to beef up security, with several high profile events in the coming weeks, including the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace was cancelled on Wednesday and parliament suspended all public events.

Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday is still set to go ahead under tight security.

Downing Street said May would still attend the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday and the meeting of G7 leaders in Sicily on Friday and Saturday.

- Other attacks on UK soil -

The Manchester bombing is Britain's second terror attack in two months.