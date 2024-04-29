Manchester teen charged after shot fired outside Mall of NH

Apr. 29—A Manchester teen has been charged after a gun was reportedly fired outside the Mall of New Hampshire earlier this month.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, Manchester police responded to the Mall of New Hampshire for a reported shooting in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police they saw several people, running in the parking lot and a male in an SUV fire one round at them. The male then drove away and the group got into another car and also left the parking lot.

No one involved in the incident was on scene when police arrived, but officers did find one shell casing in the fire lane near the entrance to the food court.

During the subsequent investigation police determined the incident was not random, and identified Yandel Martinez-Nunez, 18, of Manchester as the alleged shooter.

A warrant was issued for Martinez-Nunez's arrest and on Sunday he surrendered to Manchester police.

Martinez-Nunez is charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $500 cash, with a court date set for May 31.