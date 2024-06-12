Manchester police seek possible suspect in May 31 assault in Pine Lake Park section

Manchester police released a composite sketch of a possible suspect in an assault on May 31 in the Pine Lake Park section of the township.

MANCHESTER−Police are looking for help from the public to find a possible suspect in a May 31 assault in the Pine Lake Park section of the township.

Police described the possible suspect as a Hispanic man between 41 and 50 years old with a medium build, about 5-feet-4-Inches tall, weighing 145 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The man may have a small, tribal triangular tattoo on his left hand.

Detectives took several steps in its investigation before the department sought the public's help and released the composite sketch, police said.

Police stressed the public is not in harm's way as it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Detective Richard Conklin at 732-657-2009, Ext. 4221 or to leave a confidential tip.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester NJ police seek help finding possible assault suspect