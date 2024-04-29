Manchester police say man fired gun into the air during argument

Apr. 29—A Manchester man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly firing a gun into the air during an argument, police said.

At 10:39 p.m. Friday, Manchester police responded to the area of 747 Grove St. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers reported encountering a man outside the address who told them he had just fired a gun into the air, police said in a news release.

While investigating, police learned there had been an argument involving the man — identified as Setarbosnai Rivas, 36, of Manchester — and that during the argument he "fired a gun into the air several times," police said.

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene and multiple firearms during the investigation. No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

Rivas was arrested on charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.