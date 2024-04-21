Manchester police investigate shooting outside Mall of New Hampshire

Apr. 21—Officers worked Sunday evening to investigate a reported shooting in the Mall of New Hampshire parking lot, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The shooting was reported at approximately 4:50 p.m., according to the police log posted online.

By 5:15 p.m., police said the shooting was "past-tense, NOT active."

"All parties have left the area and the investigation is ongoing," the social media post on X said.

Police said there was no immediate report of any injuries.

Police cruisers blocked the food court entrance to the mall as part of the investigation.

No further information was available at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.