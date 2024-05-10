Manchester, NH man accused of toppling porta-potty with woman, child inside, covering them in feces

A man from Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested after knocking over a porta-potty with a woman and child inside, covering the two with feces and bodily fluid, police say.

18-year-old Aiden Studer was arrested after allegedly toppling the porta-potty at Derryfield Park on May 8. A spokesperson with Manchester police says Struder and the female victim were arguing near the porta-potty before he allegedly pushed it over, covering the woman and child in human excrement.

Bystanders raced over, stood the porta-potty back up and freed the woman and child, Manchester police say.

Police say Studer and the victims did not know each other prior to the incident.

Studer was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal restraint and criminal mischief. He was also charged with simple assault on a Police Officer for throwing something at one of the members of Manchester PD, police say.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW