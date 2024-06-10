Manchester man sentenced to 25 years for charges of sex crimes against children

Jun. 10—A Manchester man was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to charges of sex crimes involving children.

Wayne Haggie pleaded guilty to two counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault on a child under 13, felonious sexual assault on a child under 16, computer services prohibited for using a computer to entice a child to engage in a sexual act and prostitution for offering to pay a child to engage in a sexual act, according to a new release.

Judge William Delker presided over the hearing.

Haggie could be released after serving 20 years if he completes required treatment while incarcerated.

Manchester police began investigating in April 2023 after the victim came forward to disclose Haggie had sexually abused her, with a second victim coming forward shortly after.

Detectives after obtaining a search warrant found messages from Haggie soliciting a third child to engage in sexual activity.

"There is no place for this heinous behavior in the city of Manchester," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, said in a statement.

County Attorney John J. Coughlin said his office is dedicated to eradicating exploitation of children.