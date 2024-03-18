Manchester man flees police in stolen car, arrested: police

Mar. 18—A Manchester man faces several charges after he fled from police in Merrimack in a stolen car and then on foot, according to police.

Tommy L'Hussier, 43, of 129 Alsace St., was charged with disobeying a police officer, resisting detention, operating after suspension subsequent offense, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled drug.

Around noon Sunday, a Merrimack police officer attempted to stop a car after witnessing a motor vehicle violation. As the officer activated her blue lights and siren, the driver, later identified as L'Hussier, accelerated and attempted to flee, Merrimack police said.

As the officer pulled up on the vehicle in the area of 2 Contra Way, there was a man walking away from the area who matched the driver's description, who fled into the woods.

The abandoned vehicle had two different license plates on it and when officers checked the vehicle identification number, it came back as having been reported stolen, according to police.

With help from Nashua Police Department K9 and drone units, as well as New Hampshire State Police units, including a drone and helicopter, L'Hussier was located, arrested and found in possession of a controlled drug, police said.

L'Hussier was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then to the police station. He refused bail and was transported to Hillsborough County House of Corrections, police said.