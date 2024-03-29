Manchester man convicted of being 'drug enterprise leader' gets 25-50 years in prison

Mar. 29—A Manchester man convicted on multiple felony drug charges, including being a drug enterprise leader, has been sentenced to 25-50 years in prison, the Attorney General's Office announced Friday.

Marcus Cherry, 45, was convicted by a jury in December 2023 of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, drug enterprise leader, multiple counts of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to sell (1 kilogram of Cocaine, 215 grams of methamphetamine, 635 grams of fentanyl), and sale of a controlled drug.

Cherry was sentenced Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — Northern District, to terms of 25 to 50 years in state prison on three of the charges, stand committed, and 7 1/2 to 15 years on the charge of sale of a controlled drug.

The court ordered that the defendant's sentences be served concurrently.

"I want to thank our law enforcement partners, including the Manchester Police Department, the Hooksett Police Department, the Bedford Police Department, the DEA, and the FBI for their diligent work on this long-term investigation," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. "This case is an example of the continuing collaborative work between the Attorney General's Office and our law enforcement partners to protect the public from the dangers that large scale drug dealers, who sell extraordinarily dangerous substances like fentanyl, xylazine, and methamphetamine, pose to the citizens of New Hampshire."

A Manchester police investigation allegedly connected Marcus Cherry, 43, to the delivery of 633 grams of fentanyl, 35 ounces of cocaine and 7.6 ounces of methamphetamine to a vehicle outside his West Side home.

As part of the investigation, police confiscated 940 pills of fentanyl and about $193,000 in cash.