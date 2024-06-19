Manchester man charged after allegedly firing gun inside Stevens Park dugout

Jun. 19—A Manchester man is under arrest after allegedly firing a gun inside a dugout at a Stevens Park ballfield, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Manchester police responded to Stevens Park at 313 Tarrytown Road for a report of gunshots heard.

Officers spoke with a witness who reported seeing a man fire a gun inside the dugout, then walk into the woods near the fields. Officers reported finding several spent casings in the area.

While investigating, police learned a man identified as Christopher Luebkert, 43, lived in a home that abuts the park. Luebkert had been involved in an argument and had left the home with a firearm earlier in the night, police said.

"He had also been sending concerning text messages to a relative," Manchester police said in a news release.

Police searched the woods near the park but were unable to locate Luebkert.

They attempted to make contact with him at his home. SWAT personnel were deployed along with negotiators, "but he did not respond to phone calls or announcements," police said.

A robot was sent into the home and found Luebkert, police said.

Officers with the Manchester Police Domestic and Sexual Violence Unit completed the arrest and search warrants. Luebkert was taken into custody without incident and charged with reckless conduct.

Luebkert was placed on a preventive detention and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.