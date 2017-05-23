Manchester explosion: Ariana Grande says she is 'broken' after incident that left 19 dead

Ariana Grande has responded to the incident in Manchester that left at least 19 dead and almost 60 injured.

Writing on social media a few hours after police responded to what they said was a reported explosion in the aftermath of her concert at the Manchester Arena, the 23-year-old singer said she was “broken”.

“From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry,” she said. “I don't have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande escaped unhurt from the incident, which happened shortly after the American singer completed her set and lights in the venue had been switched on. Video taken at the scene showed scenes of chaos and horror. Many of those inside the venue were youngsters or teenagers, and a lot of them were with their parents.

Earlier, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said “our hearts are broken” following the suspected terrorist attack.

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act,” he added.

