Manchester City believe they have the ability to avoid Manchester United’s two greatest failures

Appoint Manchester City’s executives. Appoint the executives who used to work for them. Appoint a member of their coaching staff as your manager. Sign the players you suspect they might be interested in. Failing that, sign the players they consider surplus to requirements. Copy their multi-club model.

It was ever thus in English football – the most successful set the template and the rest followed. One can draw a line from the great Liverpool dynasty to the Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United in the days when English football was a simpler, more insular, proposition. After that the borrowing spreads wider. City Football Group (CFG) imported the late 2000s Barcelona model, albeit not all at once, taking Txiki Begiristain, Ferran Soriano and then finally, when the nest was built, Pep Guardiola.

Of course it has become much bigger than that. Under Soriano’s plan, CFG had begun acquiring clubs long before Guardiola’s arrival. The project was unapologetically presented as revolutionary. From the new training ground in east Manchester to the acquisition and rebranding, partial or otherwise, of CFG clubs around the world. It gained people’s attention, and then came the success on the pitch.

To the point now where the rest seem to have surrendered to the supremacy of CFG’s idea. Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke in reverential tones about the power of City and CFG last month upon acquisition of his 27.7 per cent stake. United play City at the Etihad on Sunday, and the role-reversal over the last ten years is now well-established. City have gone, in United’s eyes, from running joke, to curiosity, to credible rival, to the new power and the kind of organisation United now aspire to be.

With one exception: what happens with the extensive list of Premier League charges against City that await their hearing and will prove a pivotal moment in the history of the English game. City’s fellow clubs want to see the Premier League case stick and the club punished. But they also marvel at what all that money from an Abu Dhabi royal has enabled the club to do. A strange relationship, to say the least.

The question now is whether City will be able to manage the one thing that United have never done well. For all the success of its two greatest managers, the succession that followed Sir Matt Busby in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and then Ferguson more than four decades later was a disaster. For City, the end of Guardiola, whenever it comes, will also be impacted by whatever the independent commission decides in the Premier League case. Both events will test what CFG believe is its greatest strength, an organisation built to outlive great managers, great players, successful sporting directors and the rest.

Can a club go on winning beyond the usual cycle of rise and fall? Guardiola pondered the subject on Friday, pointing out that the tendency is that nothing lasts forever. Yet he believes the CFG system will endure beyond him. When Omar Berrada’s departure for United was announced in January, the mood in CFG was little more than a shrug of resignation. As much as one can ever plan for the great vicissitudes of football, this is an organisation confident that it can handle anything.

When Guardiola and Begiristain do decide to leave, City have a range of options like none other. Guardiola has already stayed much longer than expected – nine years if he remains until the end of a contract that currently runs until 2025. Keeping the best manager in the world longer than he has ever stayed at a club, has been a huge part of the CFG success. A previously restless soul, Guardiola might not have envisaged spending almost a decade in Manchester but the football, and a club built to give him what he needs, has kept him there.

Txiki Begiristain (right) is Manchester City's highly respected technical director and Guardiola has immense faith in him - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

A simple notion but it helps to have the best manager in the world, and to keep him in situ as long as possible. Three of Guardiola’s five titles have been won by narrow margins of five, one and two points with those five- and one-point margins in the last two seasons. This season looks like it will be tight as well. Clearly every advantage has to be grasped.

In the meantime the successor as manager and sporting director feels less of a leap in the dark. The next man may not come from CFG, or be a CFG alumni, but there is a good chance that he could. The current Girona manager Michel, and his sporting director Quique Carcel, would be candidates for those roles. That they are already employees at a CFG club is a huge advantage.

It was City who launched the career of one of Guardiola’s closest Premier League rivals, Mikel Arteta. It was a CFG club, albeit a CFG minority stake club, that gave Ange Postecoglou his break in the Japanese J-League. Indeed, poaching one of that pair from a direct Premier League rival does not feel implausible one day for City. All these small advantages are accrued over the years, these careers that are seeded, until that time when they have to be exploited. It now feels remarkable that United once approached such a crucial point in their history with no plan for succession beyond taking the recommendation of the incumbent.

That seems to have been another lesson City learned. Like United once did, City and CFG have staked much on one man. There is no other Guardiola, just as there was no Ferguson II. But the most intriguing part of the CFG model, which was designed in part to attract, accommodate and then retain Guardiola, is how robust it is for the future. CFG believes it has everything in place to keep the machine rolling. For all United’s achievements it has replicated, that one would be fresh ground.

