Manchester Arena bomb: Hundreds of survivors to sue MI5

More than 250 survivors of the Manchester Arena bomb are taking legal action against MI5, lawyers representing them have confirmed.

Twenty two people died and hundreds more were injured in the blast in May 2017.

Legal teams representing many survivors injured in the explosion said they have submitted a group claim to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT).

MI5 said it will not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

In a joint statement, Hudgell Solicitors, Slater & Gordon and Broudie Jackson Canter - the three lead firms representing the client group - said: "Legal teams representing injured survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 can confirm that they have collectively submitted a group claim on behalf of more than 250 clients to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

"As it is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable or provide any further details, or comment further, at this stage."

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured in the explosion [PA Media]

In March 2023, the director-general of MI5 Ken McCallum said he was "profoundly sorry" the security service did not prevent the Manchester Arena attack.

That followed the findings of a public inquiry which concluded MI5 missed a significant chance to take action that might have stopped the bombing.

Chairman of the inquiry Sir John Saunders said the intelligence could have led to suicide bomber Salman Abedi being followed to a car where he stored his explosives.

Mr McCallum said he regretted that such intelligence was not obtained.

He said: "Gathering covert intelligence is difficult but had we managed to seize the slim chance we had, those impacted might not have experienced such appalling loss and trauma."

The IPT is an independent judicial body which provides the right of redress to anyone who believes they have been the victim of unlawful action by a public authority using covert investigative techniques.

It also consider complaints about conduct by, or on behalf of, the UK intelligence services.

