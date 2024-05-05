Manatee High School salutes six alumni stars at annual banquet at Seafood Shack

Respect to the honorees at Manatee High’s 2024 Outstanding Alumni Banquet Thursday at the Seafood Shack:

David Abernathy (1989), Military Achievement: Retired after nearly 34 years in the Navy, the former SEAL Team commander had numerous staff positions in the Navy and vast experience in Naval Special Warfare groups.

Reggie Bellamy (’89), Community Achievement: The Bethune Cookman grad, Army vet and former county commissioner spent 20 years working as a coach and educator and Palmetto Youth Center executive director. He was also a Senate appointee to the Florida Council on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys.

Jackie Breiter (’89), Professional Achievement: A FSU grad with an Emory University MBA, the Georgia resident’s success with nonprofits and professional organizations earned recognition, including Women of the Year for Small Business and Public Sector Impact Award from Atlanta Technology Professionals.

Bill Evers (’52), Community Achievement: Former Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy and Florida State Trooper, Evers was Bradenton Mayor for 20 years, building a $32 million reserve and improving the city’s infrastructure.

John Vita (’83), Service and Support to MHS and Alumni Association: The St. Leo grad and Morgan Stanley SVP has served the community in numerous capacities – Kiwanis, Children Service’s Advisory Board, Economic Development Council – and is the Manatee Chamber of Commerce 2024 Bob Bartz Award recipient.

Merrie Lynn Wang Parker (’63), Academic Achievement: A UF grad (bachelor's and master's) with a USF Ph.D., Parker was a teacher, coach, administrator and leader, including Board of League of Women Voters, METV, and the Manatee County Branch American Association of University Women Scholarship Foundation.

The Outstanding Class Award went to Manatee High Class of ’83, whose motto was service to community and country.

· Props to Bayshore High teacher and journalism adviser Jean Faulk, the Florida Scholastic Press Association Teacher of the Year.

· And big ups to Lakewood Ranch High’s boys lacrosse district champs. The Mustangs are Lucas Anthony, Barron Baldwin, Braylon Bennett, Dylan Brown, Ethan Burlingame, Caden Campbell, Mickey Cohen, Matt Cox, Nick Darpino, Kieran Dean, Nick Drizos, Mike Fairey, Evan Fisher, Liam Fernandez, Drew Franks, John Gallagher, Colin Hyme, Dominic Javate, Josiah Jeffers, Braden Johansen, Sawyer Johnson, Killian Kaliher, Johnny Kornett, Timothy Liffey, Caden Lloyd, Landon Madigan-Luggar, Brandon Moore, Nick Penker, Reece Poole, Trevor Schmid, Caden Shirley, Brennen Sidnam, Bryce Wilson and Carson Wozniak. Coach Joe Nelson’s assistants are Ryan Best, Vinny Mercadante and Brandon Nash.

· Well done to Southeast High JROTC Cadet Megan Martin, a recipient of the Military Officer's Association of America Scholarship for exceptional potential in military leadership and academic achievement.

· Love Kale Bunce’s style. After winning a third straight state weightlifting title, the Palmetto High junior wore his gold medal to the prom.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X (formerly Twitter): @vinmannix.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee High School salutes six outstanding alums at annual banquet