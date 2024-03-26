Manatee County's Piney Point injection well spills thousands of gallons of wastewater

A file photo of crews working on the site of a deep injection well built by Manatee County to inject wastewater from Piney Point underground.

The Manatee County-owned injection well dedicated to the disposal of Piney Point's contaminated wastewater has caused its first spill.

The county has reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that it spilled an estimated 6,000 gallons of untreated industrial wastewater pumped from the former Piney Point fertilizer plant.

The release was caused by a power outage from a tripped breaker, which resulted in a loss of communications with an offsite transfer pump sending the contaminated industrial wastewater from the Piney Point site to the pretreatment plant. Continued pumping resulted in an overflow until staff manually shut off the transfer pump to stop the discharge.

The discharged wastewater soaked into the ground and did not leave the plant site.

"FDEP continues to obtain information regarding the incident, which will be used to inform DEP's ongoing regulatory review," Manatee County Spokesman Bill Logan said. "Protecting Florida's environment and the health and safety of our residents and visitors is DEP's top priority, and every unauthorized discharge is taken seriously."

Local environmental advocacy group Manasota-88 said the spill is a cautionary tale and continues to urge state officials to prohibit deep-well injection of phosphate-related wastewater.

"This latest spill clearly demonstrates that Manatee County and the Florida DEP cannot safeguard against the pollution caused by the phosphate industry," Manasota-88 Chairman Glenn Compton said in a statement.

"While the models upon which decisions to inject wastes are based look good on paper, changing conditions at the well site and in the aquifers can allow wastewater to seep into the ground-water supply, and it would be too late then, to correct the problem," he said. "If a failure occurs, very little can be done to correct it. If an aquifer is contaminated, it's too late."

The injection well is owned by Manatee County, across the street from the former Piney Point fertilizer plant site.

Attorney Herb Donica, who was appointed in court to manage closure operations at the Piney Point site, said his team is evaluating the situation and coordinating with the county to ensure that power outages do not knock out communications between the two facilities.

He said about 165 million gallons of Piney Point wastewater has already been pre-treated and injected underground since the county-owned injection well began operation in April of last year.

"We transport water underneath Buckeye Road to the pretreatment plant, then it goes into the well," Donica said. "Once it leaves our property it's their water, not ours."

"But something happened on their side that caused a power outage," Donica said. "The power outage tripped a breaker and also did something with their software. That software is supposed to have an automatic switch that would signal us to shut off our pump. Somehow that didn't happen."

Donica said the water backed up into a holding tank, which overflowed once it was full. He said the polluted industrial water at the Piney Point site has all been mixed through water transfers between several phosphogypsum stacks on the property necessary to accommodate closure operations.

"All of the water is about the same now because we have been moving the water around to accommodate construction," Donica said. "So it did have some nutrients in it. It's not terrible water, but it's not the type of water you are permitted to dump on the ground. So it was a violation and Manatee County has filed reports with the state disclosing what happened."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Industrial wastewater spills at Piney Point injection well