Manatee County votes to expand nature preserve along Tampa Bay. What happens next?

Manatee County leaders voted Tuesday to approve a land purchase that will significantly expand Emerson Point Preserve on Tampa Bay.

Commissioners instructed staff to negotiate a contract to purchase a 98-acre parcel next to the existing preserve for $15.5 million. The contract will return to the commission at a future meeting for final approval.

If the purchase goes through as planned, it will be the county’s second land buy thanks to a local conservation referendum passed by voters in 2020 with majority and bipartisan support. The program is funded by dedicated property taxes and up to $50 million in bond funds.

Residents and local organizations feared that the county was going to back out of purchasing the land after several commissioners expressed hesitation about the property owner’s asking price, which had not been made public.

Commissioners insisted that they supported the purchase of the property but didn’t want to set a precedent of overpaying for conservation land.

“The issue is if we set that precedent and we start drastically overpaying for property,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said. “We’re dealing with a fixed pool of money on this. You’re going to be preserving less because you’re overspending along the way.”

Previous appraisals had estimated the land’s value between $11 to $12.5 million.

Manatee to expand Emerson Point Preserve

After an outpouring of support for the purchase from residents, commissioners voted last week to have county staff make a final attempt at negotiating the sale.

County staff then ordered a new appraisal of the property. The new appraisal boosted the estimated value of the land to $14.6 million, only $900,000 below the asking price.

Commissioners said the updated appraisal value made them feel comfortable moving forward with the purchase.

“I think this is going to be a great addition,” said Commissioner James Satcher, who likened the purchase to a “Teddy Roosevelt Republican” conservation philosophy. “Conserve the land that we can and allow the free market to create prosperity in our communities.”

“I am glad we were able to move forward and expedite the matter,” said Commissioner George Kruse, who asked the board to reconsider the purchase last week.

The public park is located on Snead Island west of Palmetto. With water on three sides, Emerson Point Preserve touches the mouth of the Manatee River, Lower Tampa Bay and Terra Ceia Bay.

What happens next?

County staff now have commission approval to negotiate a contract for purchase of the property at $15.5 million dollars.

Also still to be negotiated is the location of a 4-acre “carve out” of land that the property owners have asked to retain. County staff have said that they would like the piece to be next to an existing gated community on Snead Island, where it would have a minimal impact on the preserve.

Once the contract is drawn up, it will be submitted to the county attorney’s office for legal review and then brought back to the board at a future date for final approval.

In a letter sent to county officials last month, Florida Department of Environmental Protection staff said that the state is interested in purchasing the land from the county through the Florida Forever program. If that transaction is approved, it could refund most of what the county spent and free up more money for conservation purchases.

A concept map by Manatee County staff shows the possible layout of Emerson Point Preserve expansion, including areas for recreation and habitat restoration.

Residents say ‘thank you’ for Emerson expansion

More than 150 people submitted public comments via email supporting the Emerson Point Preserve expansion before Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Following the vote to purchase the land, the commission received a round of “thank yous” from residents during public comment. Speakers also encouraged county leaders to see the purchase through.

Manatee County resident Diana Shoemaker called it a win for the entire county.

“The long-term benefits from this decision will be priceless,” Shoemaker said.

Mason Gravley, who recently became chairman of the citizen advisory group that recommends ideal conservation lands to the county, said he takes his son to Emerson Point every week.

“He’s had a lot of firsts out there. First time catching a fish. Paddleboarding. Kayaking. Seeing a manatee, a dolphin. I know that people will be thanking you in the future for making this place even more expansive,” Gravely said.

Manatee County leaders voted Tuesday to approve a 98-acre land purchase that will significantly expand Emerson Point Preserve in Palmetto. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is visible through the trees at the preserve.

