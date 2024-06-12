Manatee County under flood watch as stormy weather continues. Here’s the forecast

Jason Dill
·1 min read

Manatee County is under a flood watch until Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch, which impacts Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and DeSoto counties, at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

It lasts until Thursday at 8 p.m.

The NWS Tampa Bay reported 6 to 10 inches of rain hit coastal Sarasota County, with an additional 6 to 10 inches falling in parts of Southwest Florida the rest of the week.

“Do not drive or walk through flood waters,” part of a NWS Tampa Bay post on X, formerly Twitter, said.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected through Thursday morning, an NWS alert said.

The NWS forecast for the rest of the week is as follows:

  • Wednesday: 90% chance of rain, with 1 to 2 inches possible during the day and 0.75 to 1 inches at night

  • Thursday: 100% chance of rain, lowered to 90% at night, with new rainfall totaling 1 to 2 inches possible.

  • Friday: 90% chance of rain during the day and 80% at night.

  • Saturday: 90% chance of rain during the day and 50% at night.

  • Sunday: 70% chance of rain during the day and 60% at night.

Earlier this week, the Manatee County Commission voted to extend a burn ban through June 17, despite recent rain, due to the persistent drought conditions.