Manatee County schools to perform at 15th annual 'Yes, We Can Dance!' showcase

The 15th annual “Yes, We Can Dance!” showcase for Manatee County’s scholastic dance teams is Saturday at the State College of Florida’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton.

Showtimes are 4.30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Among the high school participants are Bayshore, Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Manatee School for the Arts, Parrish and Southeast. The middle schools are Braden River, Lee, MSA and Rowlett.

Tickets are matinee: $5 pre-buy, $7 at door; evening: $7 pre-buy, $9 at door. Tickets are available from dance team members or through tickets.ywcd@gmail.com.

For more details, contact YWCD director Helen Dolbec at 941-718-5413. Or email bhsmabear@verizon.net

· Say it ain’t so! Amber Hatch hit the Big 4-0!

· The Sarasota/Manatee Chorus of the Keys will perform the national anthem on Thursday, 7:05 p.m. at LECOM Park for the inaugural Spring Breakout game between prospects with the Orioles and Pirates organizations.

It’s the second game of a twinbill following the Grapefruit League game between the Orioles and Pirates at 3:05 p.m.

Chorus of the Keys, a men's a cappella chorus with 75 years of history singing in Barbershop style, will include Giovanni Avella, Dave Cama, Ken Cerny, Bill Colleran, Kevin Downs, Scott Duink, Stephen Eccher, Rich Freedman, Andy Guerriero, Guy Haas, Robert Hargen, Joe Harris, Ron Henry, Drew Kirkman, Marty Lange, George McColgan, Roger Murphy, Ross Muzylo, Jeffry Olesen, Herb Pattison, Bruce Prince, Ken Rear, Joe Rocklein, Scott Rowe, John Scott, Bruce Steves and Fred Williams.

· The ageless Jim Manring is 39. Again.

· So is Jill McGarry.

· And Shirley Schaffer.

· Professor Emeritus Gerry Walker gave a piano concert to celebrate turning 81, entertaining residents and 40 quests at Lakehouse West. The octogenarian, a retired professor of architecture from Clemson University, performed a program that included compositions by Joseph Brackett, Johannes Brahms, Claude Debussy, Johann Pachelbel and Franz Schubert.

· That’s 35 years of wedded bliss for Mike and Judy Barber.

· A salute to Deputy Tim Eason, retiring after 36 years with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

· And a Friends of Kids Against Hunger packaging event is Saturday, 8 a.m. at Kendrick Auditorium, 1303 17th St W., Palmetto.

Sponsored by Bradenton Kiwanis, event volunteers will package 25,000 meals for local organizations like Our Daily Bread, Feeding Empty Little Tummies and church food pantries.

Contact Mark Hildebrandt at mark@kiwanisagainsthunger.com for more details.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X (formerly Twitter): @vinmannix.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: VIN MANNIX: 'Yes, We Can Dance!' showcases Manatee County school teams