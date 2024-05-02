Manatee County school bus involved in SR 70 crash. There were kids onboard, FHP says

A Manatee County school bus carrying four students sideswiped a sedan Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, FHP said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The bus, driven by a 51-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling westbound in the right turn lane of 53rd Ave. W. as the sedan was stopped at the traffic signal on the road facing westbound in the outside lane.

As the bus turned right to head north on Fifth St. W, troopers say the bus driver failed to keep a safe distance between the two vehicles, causing the left side of the bus to collide with the right side of the sedan in “a sideswipe-style collision.”

The crash happened around 6:42 a.m., according to FHP.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.