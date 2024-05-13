Manatee County School Board member is stepping down. A former official wants her spot

After a two-year break, Charlie Kennedy wants to return to the Manatee County School Board.

Kennedy has filed to run for the District 3 seat, which is now held by School Board Member Mary Foreman, according to a news release.

“If elected to return to the school board, my constituents can expect I will work with my fellow board members to ensure financial stability, continued academic improvements, fidelity to Florida law and building board consensus — even on tough issues — through superintendent, staff and public input,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has spent 20 years teaching in Florida and other places like Pennsylvania and Washington D.C., the news release said. He has taught at several schools in Manatee County, such as Manatee High School, IMG Academy and Daughtrey Elementary, where he is now a P.E. coach.

Kennedy served on the School Board from 2014 to 2022. During that time, he asked voters to approve a ballot measure that raised teacher salaries, according to the news release. Voters supported the ballot measure in 2018 and a renewal in 2022. Manatee County teachers are now among the highest paid in the state, the news release said.

Foreman, who won election to the Manatee County School Board in 2020, served alongside Kennedy for two years. She has lived in Bradenton since 2001 and previously served on the district’s Audit Committee before becoming an elected official.

“Charlie’s dedication and experience are unmatched, making him the perfect fit for this role,” said Foreman, who plans to step down after one four-year term. “With years of teaching experience under his belt, he brings invaluable insight into the inner workings of our district.”

“Charlie’s commitment to the well-being of students, teachers, and staff is unwavering, earning him respect throughout the school district and the wider community,” she added. “As I prepare to step down from the District 3 seat, I hope Manatee County voters cast their ballots for Charlie.”

As of Friday afternoon, Kennedy is the only candidate running for the District 3 seat on the school board.

Former School Board Member Charlie Kennedy addresses a crowd as the Manatee County School district breaks ground for on Parrish Community High School in 2017. Kennedy announced an election campaign to sit on the board again in November. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Former School Board Member Charlie Kennedy speaks during public comment Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Ryan Callihan/rcallihan@bradenton.com