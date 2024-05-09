This Manatee County Publix grocery store is closed for the rest of the year. Here’s why

The Publix grocery store in the Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center is closed until further notice, and it won’t reopen until 2025.

The supermarket chain plans to rebuild the more than 30-year-old grocery store, 6030 14th St. W, Bradenton. Publix expects to open a new, larger store in the same space next year.

“We are always evaluating our stores to provide our customers a pleasurable experience by having a store that meets their shopping needs for today and into the future,” said Hannah Herring, a Publix spokeswoman.

Herring said a reopening date has not been announced, but the store should reopen in 2025. Further details about what upgrades or changes will be made as part of the renovation were not immediately available.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Publix sign had been taken down from the front of the building. A “coming soon” sign and construction materials have been installed around the store entrance and parking lot.

The Publix at the Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center opened in February 1992. Other tenants in the shopping center include Target, TJ Maxx and CVS.

There are at least 19 other Publix stores in Manatee County. The Publix nearest the Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center is at the Bradenton Commons, 4651 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

The Bayshore Gardens Publix has closed. Preparations are underway to rebuild the store, shown here on May 8, 2024.

