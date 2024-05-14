Manatee County Jail suspends visitation after electrical panel explodes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Visitation to the Manatee County Central Jail was suspended Tuesday after an incident that injured a maintenance worker.

A county worker was performing maintenance on an electrical panel when it exploded, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The worker sustained burns in the explosion and was taken to the hospital. MCSO said he was awake and alert when he was being transported.

The incident sent the jail into lockdown and fire crews responded to check for an active fire. No other staff members or inmates were hurt.

Florida Power and Light is working to fix the electrical issue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.