Manalapan man charged with attempted murder in Old Bridge hotel stabbing

OLD BRIDGE – A 42-year-old Manalapan man has been charged with attempted murder in a woman’s stabbing early Sunday at the Hampton Inn on Spring Valley Road.

Christopher Serrano also was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Monday.

Old Bridge police were called around 2:57 a.m. Sunday to the Hampton Inn at 300 Spring Valley Road on a report of a disturbance where arriving officers found Serrano stabbing a 55-year-old woman with scissors, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Officers fired at Serrano, striking him, and he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he’s being treated, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds and is expected to make a full recovery, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The relationship between Serrano and the woman is not clear.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Jose Rosario at 732-745-3289.

