Manahawkin man charged after trespassing on Central Regional Middle School property: cops

BERKELEY - A Manahawkin man was arrested and charged Tuesday after police found him trespassing on a middle school's property, authorities said.

At approximately 1 p.m., Berkeley Township Police responded to a suspicious vehicle that was parked on the campus of Central Regional Middle School, according to police. Upon making contact with the two occupants of the Ford pickup, police learned they had no official business to be on school property.

While attempting to identify them and issue warnings, the front passenger refused to provide police with his information and became uncooperative, Berkeley Police said. The front passenger, later identified as 34-year-old Jose E. Acosta of Jane Drive in Manahawkin, was subsequently removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

Acosta was taken to Berkeley Township Police Headquarters for processing and charged with trespassing on school property and obstruction, police said. He was released on his own recognizance, pending a future court date.

"At no point was there a threat to the students or staff of the Central Regional School District,” Berkeley Police said. "Precautionary measures were taken to protect the students and staff during the investigation. No weapons were observed or threats made during this incident."

