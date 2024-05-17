Man wounded, suspect accused of attempted murder following Apple Valley shooting

An Apple Valley man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting and wounding another man during amid a dispute earlier this week.

Humberto Cueto, 44, was arrested following the 9:30 p.m. shooting in the 14300 block of Jicarilla Road, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and jail records.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home when they encountered a 67-year-old Apple Valley man suffering from one or more gunshot wounds, officials said. Cueto was detained in the home's front yard without a struggle.

An update on the wounded man's condition was not available.

It was determined the shooting stemmed from a prior dispute between the men, which had escalated to physical violence, according to a sheriff's department statement.

Further details, including the relationship between the suspect and victim, had not been released Thursday.

In addition to an attempted murder charge, Cueto was also accused of the sentence-enhancing allegations of using a firearm in a crime and causing great bodily injury, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records.

Bail was set at $2 million pending legal proceedings.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400. Anonymous information may also be submitted to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

