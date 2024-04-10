Man wounded after shot by Turlock police officer during chase
A man was injured Wednesday morning after being shot by a Turlock police officer. KCRA 3's Maricela De La Cruz reports.
A man was injured Wednesday morning after being shot by a Turlock police officer. KCRA 3's Maricela De La Cruz reports.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Suggs is due in court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Some major deals on board: a four-piece patio set for just $190, a bestselling robovac/mop for $250 off and an HP laptop for under $200.
Load up on the retailer's famously stylish clothing, shoes and accessories for less — here are our picks.
Housing costs remained elevated in March, raising concerns over when a recent easing of apartment rents will show up in the US government's inflation data —and if the softening will hold.
Analysts believe OPEC will step in with spare capacity if prices get too high.
Palworld is set to add a PvP Arena mode, which won't do much to help the game get rid of those pesky Pokémon comparisons.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
Amazon has decided to cut off paid perks for Alexa developers. The company confirmed to Engadget on Wednesday that it will end the Alexa Developer Rewards Program at the end of June.
An injury law firm studied government road quality data, and found almost half of the roads in some Northeast states are of unacceptable quality.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk the Orioles promoting top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday to the big club, Gerrit Cole’s thoughts on the MLB vs MLBPA feud, the anti-solar eclipse White Sox and Rowdy Tellez being the best teammate.
A prize pot of $2.4 million will pay out 48 event winners with relay teams splitting the winnings.
The gentle formula has also helped banish redness and dark spots.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Sierra Space, one of the space industry’s most valuable private companies, plans to go public within the next 18 months, according to its CEO.
Google Photos is getting an AI upgrade. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced that a handful of enhanced editing features previously limited to Pixel devices and paid subscribers -- including its AI-powered Magic Editor -- will now make their way to all Google Photos users for free. This expansion also includes Google's Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted items from photos; Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to sharpen blurry photos; Portrait Light, which lets you change the light source on photos after the fact, and others.
For anyone who wants strong performance in a portable design, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is both pound for pound and dollar for dollar the best choice around.
Brazilian startup Salvy, a mobile carrier for businesses, was the only company based in Latin America in Y Combinator's latest batch, the accelerator confirmed to TechCrunch. The accelerator also cut down on efforts it previously made to incentivize startups to apply, such as the global outreach tours that once included stops in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.
They're so soft and flattering, you won't want to take them off, fans say: 'They hug my body in all the right places.'