Man wounded after argument escalates into shooting at Apple Valley gas station

A man was shot and seriously wounded when an argument escalated into gunfire at an Apple Valley gas station last Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 11 p.m. at a gas station at the corner of Outer Highway 18 and Pawnee Road, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

"Through investigation, deputies learned the victim was involved in an argument with another subject when he was shot," she said.

The wounded victim went to a nearby home to ask for help, officials said. He was ultimately flown to a trauma center by helicopter for treatment. The sheriff's office did not provide a name or age for the victim.

A gas station at 21898 Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley, pictured in a Google Street View image.

The shooter was not found, Huerta said.

Details about what led to the argument, the victim's condition and a suspect description were not available Sunday.

More: Woman carjacked at Apple Valley gas station, suspect jailed after wild pursuit

Anyone with information can reach the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man wounded in shooting at Apple Valley gas station