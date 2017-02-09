This man won’t sleep in a bed. Not until everyone is able to have a mattress.

On a frigid winter morning, moving trucks and pickups are seen lining the driveway, waiting for staff to guide them into position near the loading area.

Meanwhile, inside, more than a dozen adults and children are meandering through rows of couches, chairs, dressers, and mattresses, and others are looking at donated toys or a collection of business clothing that’s available.

It is a typical morning at A Wider Circle, a nonprofit in Silver Spring, Md., that takes a multilayered approach to tackling poverty – furnishing the homes of poor people, while also providing them with the tools to break free from such hardship.

Mark Bergel founded A Wider Circle in 2001. He understands well the importance of supplying furniture – something that can be neglected amid other pressing needs.

“The hardest thing to get if you’re in poverty is a stable home, and the second hardest thing to get is a bed,” Dr. Bergel says. “It is harder to get a table on which to put the food than it is to get the food. So we get 500 calls a day here, and the majority of calls are from people who don’t have the basic necessities of life.”

Lacking the basics can have wide ramifications. “It is really difficult to create change in your life if you don’t have the essentials,” Bergel says. “The lack of self-esteem and dignity that can easily grow from a life of poverty is best addressed by first giving people dignified, stable homes.”

Bergel, who earned his doctorate in sociology from American University, had an eye-opening experience when he was teaching at his alma mater in 2001. As part of one of his courses, Bergel encouraged his students to volunteer in the community, going as far as assigning 20 percent of their grade to such efforts and even serving alongside them.

“I found myself bringing food to people who were starving, or did not know how to feed their children,” he recalls. “Apartment after apartment, I saw people living with very few, if any, possessions. I was shocked.”

Especially after seeing pregnant women and children alike resting on the floor, he came to a painful realization about where those families would eat at home: “If families want to sit, and they don’t want to sit on the floor, then they eat in the bathroom because the toilet seat and the bathtub are the only things off the ground.”

Not long after his initial conversations with some of those he had helped, Bergel knew that he had discovered his true calling.

“It was very much an epiphany.... When I got the answer really clearly – to start an organization to address the conditions I was seeing – I cried, because I knew what my life was supposed to be about,” he says. A Wider Circle was soon launched in his apartment.

A SIZABLE OPERATION

Today, more than 400 government agencies and nonprofits refer clients to A Wider Circle, which employs 50 people, draws some 15,000 volunteers each year, and is in the process of expanding its Silver Spring hub. Bergel shepherds a sizable budget, with about $4 million in cash revenues in 2015 and almost $10 million more in furniture and other in-kind items.

A Wider Circle does not stop at furnishing the homes of poor people, however. Once those necessities are provided and clients have stabler home environments, the nonprofit focuses on intensive workforce development and educational support.

Workshops broach everything from financial literacy to nutrition and stress management. Those are complemented by a weeklong boot camp that takes participants through every phase of the job application process and also examines career development.

Following that program, all participants receive a job coach ready to stay with them for at least a year.

“I have never seen anyone get out of poverty without a job,” Bergel says. “The No. 1 reason people get out of poverty is that other people commit to them and commit to that journey with them. And so a job coach becomes a critical part of somebody getting out of poverty.”

Clients also receive a personal shopper as they browse an extensive collection of professional clothing. There’s no limit to what they can take, and – as with the organization’s other programs – there is no cost.