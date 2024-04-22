Man Who Won Republican Primary from Jail Convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter of His Wife

Andrew Wilhoite could face up to 30 years in prison

Facebook/Boone County Indiana Sheriff's Office Nikki Wilhoite, left, and Andrew Wilhoite

An Indiana man who once won a Republican township board primary while in jail on accusations he killed his wife was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Andrew Wilhoite was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite in March 2022, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. While incarcerated in jail, Andrew was one of three Republican candidates who advanced in a primary election for the Clinton Township Board. The race only drew three candidates, the Associated Press reported.

Nikki was found dead in a creek by Indiana State Police after coworkers reported her missing, PEOPLE previously reported.

"During the course of a domestic dispute, [then] 39-year-old Andrew N. Wilhoite, Elizabeth's husband, had allegedly struck her in the head with a blunt object causing her to lose consciousness," state police said at the time. "He then placed her into a vehicle and drove to a nearby creek where he dumped her body."

Related: Indiana Republican Accused of Killing His Wife as She Battled Cancer Wins Local Primary from Jail

Andrew was charged with murder. WTHR, the AP and The Lebanon Reporter all reported, citing authorities, that he admitted to striking Nikki with a flower pot during an argument.

WTHR reported at the time of her death, Nikki had just completed chemotherapy treatments for cancer and had filed for separation from Andrew.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Andrew’s trial began in April. The Lebanon Reporter reported that the jury was given the option to consider both murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Andrew could face up to 30 years in prison following his conviction.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.