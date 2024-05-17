Man and woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Fresno County. Two others injured, CHP says

Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to the intersection of De Wolf and North avenues near Sanger.

Salas said a Chrysler sedan was traveling northbound on De Wolf approaching a posted stop sign at the intersection with North Avenue while a Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling eastbound on North approaching the intersection with De Wolf which has the right-of-way with no posted stop sign.

The driver of the Chrysler entered the intersection from the stop sign directly into the path of the Chevrolet, Salas said.

The Chevrolet struck the Chrysler on the drivers side causing major damage to both vehicles.

A man and a woman in the Chrysler were pronounced dead at the scene, Salas said.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Salas said DUI is not believed to be a factor.