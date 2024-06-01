Man, woman killed in Tampa downtown shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they are investigating a double homicide that happened in downtown Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Ray Charles Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. after two people were shot.

The victims were described as a woman and a man who had injuries in their upper bodies. Both died at the scene.

Investigators said a suspect has been found, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The identities of those involved is not yet known, but police said they all knew each other.

This is a developing news story. Check back with 8 On Your Side for updates.

