Man and woman killed in double shooting; suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man and woman were shot dead Sunday morning in north St. Louis County.

According to detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, the shooting took place around 9:35 a.m. in the 10700 block of Wurdack Avenue, located in an unincorporated part of the county just south of St. Ann and west of Overland.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound near a residence and located the female victim a short distance away. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ names and ages have not been released.

Investigators claim the suspect, an adult male, came to the residence and an altercation ensued, culminating in the shooting. The suspect fled but was later apprehended.

The suspect has not been identified.

