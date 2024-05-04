Man, woman indicted in Dayton police chase that reached speeds of 100 mph

May 3—A grand jury indicted a man and woman in connection to a Dayton traffic stop where a police officer was hit by a truck attempting to fleeing, prompting a chase that reach 100 mph and ended in Indiana.

The officer had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Dayton police Lt. Randy Beane said previously.

Daniel Wayne Payton, 45, of Dayton, was indicted on one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Diamond Jill Grody, 29, of Troy, is facing one count of obstructing official business. Her arraignment is scheduled for May 16.

On April 24, Dayton police discovered a Ford F-150 truck without headlights near Valley View and West Parkwood drives. As police initiated a traffic stop Grody got out of the truck and went toward the front of it, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

When an officer began to chase after her, Payton got into the truck's driver seat and put it into drive. As he attempted to flee, the officer went around the truck's front corner and was hit.

The officer's right knee and right side made contact with the truck. Another officer arrived at the scene as Payton drove away.

The second officer followed the truck along with crews from multiple law enforcement agencies. The chase continued from Dayton to Richmond, Indiana, and reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to municipal court records.

Dayton police and Indiana state patrol officers used tire deflation devices to try to stop Payton. He eventually lost control of the truck and drove into a ditch before being taken into custody.

The incident was part of an operation on April 24 targeting stolen vehicles in the Dayton area.

Eight people were arrested and four vehicles fled from police, including three stolen vehicles.