Woman shot by homeowner in Clark Co. after ‘deceptive communication,’ deputies say

A woman is in the hospital after a homeowner in his 80s shot her in Clark County Monday afternoon.

Deputies and medics were called to respond to a house in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road after a reported assault on the homeowner, according to Clark County Lt. Kristopher Shultz.

>> Body of missing Springfield man found, police say

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Shultz said the homeowner fired at least one shot that hit the woman.

The woman was flown to an area hospital by CareFlight. The homeowner was also treated and taken to an area hospital.

Deputies said the woman was a stranger to the homeowner and not invited to the property.

“We believe there may have been some deceptive communications relayed to the homeowner by parties associated with the female,” Shultz said.

>> 1 dead after shooting in Clark County; 1 charged with murder

Shultz said that they believe the woman started a conversation with the elderly man.

Neighbors told News Center 7 she initially parked near the road but it was later against the home’s side door.

Deputies towed the woman’s car to obtain a warrant and search it for information and potential documentation.

The homeowner also is sharing communications he received that may be connected to the woman and potential scam.

It’s not clear if the woman tried to force her way into the home but deputies believe she began scuffling with the man.

“We have these kinds of things all the time with people. Most of them don’t involve someone showing up on a doorstep and instigating violence,” Shultz said.

Deputies have not updated the woman’s condition at Kettering Hospital.

They did expect the elderly homeowner to be released sometime Monday. Deputies say it will be up to prosecutors to decide whether anyone faces charges involving this event.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.