Man, woman found shot to death in Bronx murder-suicide: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man and a woman were found shot in the head in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, according to police sources.

The two were located in the vicinity of 174 Street and Davidson Avenue at around 1:39 p.m., police said.

The victims have been identified as Monroe Tillman, 24, and Emely Morales, 22, according to the NYPD.

Tillman and Morales had been living in the same home, according to a source.

