Man, woman found shot in car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two people were shot in Southeast D.C. on Saturday morning.

Police said that at around 11:30 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a car.

They were taken to the hospital while conscious and breathing.

