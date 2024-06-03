Man and woman found dead in possible murder-suicide in Chapel Hill, police say

Chapel Hill police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot on Homestead Road on Monday afternoon.

The Chapel Hill Police Department responded at 2:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Chapel View apartments, at 2701 Homestead Road.

Inside a residence, officers discovered a man and a woman deceased with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a town news release.

It appears to be a murder-suicide, a police spokesperson said, and there is no threat to the community.

Police are withholding the names of those shot until their relatives are notified, the spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Callers who want to stay anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

We will update this breaking news story as we get more information.