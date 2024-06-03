Man and woman found dead in what Knoxville police are calling a murder-suicide

Police are investigating a murder-suicide and a fire at a Knoxville condo, where two people were found dead in the early morning hours of June 3.

Betty Goldston, 53, and Richard Goebel, 56, died in their home on Gleason Drive near West Town Mall, police said in a new release.

Police responded to a call at 1 a.m. about a domestic dispute and saw smoke coming from an upper floor. After crews entered the home to fight the fire, both people were found dead in a bedroom, police said.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Man and woman found dead in Knoxville murder-suicide with fire