Man and woman found dead at downtown bus stop, Biloxi police say

Biloxi authorities are investigating Friday morning after police found two people dead at a bus stop in Biloxi, Police Chief John Miller confirmed.

Police found one man and one woman dead at the Rue Magnolia bus stop, Miller said.

Police discovered the bodies about 6:18 a.m. during a routine patrol check of the U.S. 90 bus stop, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Mechelle Carbine said.

No foul play is suspected, Carbine said.

Authorities had not released the identities as of 9 a.m. Carbine said at 9:20 a.m. she was still working to notify next of kin.

The cause of death is also unclear. An investigation is ongoing and police said more information would be released shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.