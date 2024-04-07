Man, woman found dead at Cedar Park home after SWAT responds to call of gunshots

A SWAT situation in Cedar Park Saturday night turned into a suspected murder-suicide, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Fawnfield Drive around 10:50 p.m. Saturday for a call of reported gunshots. When police arrived at the residence, they found a woman dead in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Information led the officers to believe the suspected shooter was inside the home. Officers then brought in the SWAT team who entered the home at 1:45 a.m. Sunday where they found a man dead inside.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department the investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man, woman found dead in Cedar Park home after gunshots reported