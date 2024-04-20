Man and woman found dead in Anchorage residence

Apr. 20—Anchorage police say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in a Sand Lake residence as homicides.

Officers were called to a home on the 8100 block of Jewel Lake Road for a welfare check just after 11 a.m. Thursday and found the man and woman dead, police said.

Few details were available about the circumstances surrounding the deaths. A spokeswoman for the department did not answer questions Friday morning.

Police believe "this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern," they said. The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

The two people who died were not publicly identified by Friday morning.