Man, woman fatally shot in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death on Thursday evening.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to the 3600 block of Stonehall Drive at about 6:30 p.m. for a welfare check. They found a man and woman inside a home there suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

DC police now investigating 2023 assault as homicide

Detectives are still working to establish a motive, but do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.