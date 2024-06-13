Man, woman facing charges after 2 toddlers found living in filth in Westmoreland County, police say

A couple from Westmoreland County is behind bars after two toddlers were found living in filth.

According to the criminal complaint, Monessen police were dispatched for a welfare check on two small children, approximately 2 years old, on June 10.

A man named Jerimiah Roberts opened the door. He told officers the children were at his brother’s house in Belle Vernon, and that their mother was sick and sleeping on the couch.

Roberts woke the mother, Felicia Dugan, up and spoke with officers, the complaint said. Officers asked her if they could see the kids’ bedroom.

The kids were found sleeping in the bedroom, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the bedroom was in deplorable condition. There was feces all over the floor and food stuck to the floor. There were also flies and fleas.

The complaint also said the children appeared to have bite marks on their bodies and faces. They also appeared to be dirty and not well taken care of.

Roberts and Dugan are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

