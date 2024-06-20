Man, woman in custody after drawing fire from police officer and fleeing on Sunday

CRANSTON – Two shoplifting suspects who drew fire from a city police officer on Sunday have been arrested in Massachusetts, according to Cranston police.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon by a fugitive task force that operates in Massachusetts, Cranston's police chief, Col. Michael J. Winquist, said Wednesday afternoon.

Winquist said police would provide further details on Thursday.

The single-shot incident took place on Reservoir Avenue after an employee at the Garden City Shopping Center notified police of a shoplifting incident.

The officer encountered the suspects at a red light on Reservoir Avenue, just south of the on-ramp to Route 10, shortly after 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The officer approached the vehicle, opened the driver's door and ordered the man and woman inside to get out, the police said. The driver refused and his passenger urged him to flee, the police said.

The driver turned onto Route 10 North and drove away.

"The vehicle made contact with the officer, who discharged a single round from a duty weapon," the police said.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, treated for injuries and released, the police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police capture man and woman who drew fire from officer in Cranston