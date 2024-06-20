Man, woman arrested for stealing thousands in nutrition drinks from Ohio businesses

A couple was arrested after being accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of nutrition drinks from Ohio businesses.

The City of Alliance Police Department said Soud Kanan, 27, and Asmaa Kanan, 25, both of Pennsylvania, were arrested Wednesday night.

The pair were under investigation for a coupon scam in which they allegedly fraudulently stole over $1600 worth of Ensure from Meijer and Marc’s earlier in June.

“During their arrest they were found to possess hundreds more packs of Ensure in the back of a Penske truck,” the police department said.

The products are believed to have been obtained illegally.

Both Soud and Asmaa were charged with engaging in a continuous course of conduct to commit theft by deception, a felony offense.