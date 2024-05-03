Man and woman accused of targeting copper pipes in burglary at Apple Valley Walgreens

Deputies jailed a man and woman who they say burglarized a Walgreens store and tried to steal copper pipes early Friday.

A burglary alarm that went off just before 6 a.m. first alerted officials to the break-in at the store along Highway 18 at Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find the alarm sounding and two people hiding outside near the back of the store, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

The responding deputy found copper pipes from the business, methamphetamine, heroin, and a stun gun in the possession of the two suspects, sheriff's officials said.

Walgreens, 21650 Highway 18 in Apple Valley, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Joshua Wayne Stonerock, 40, of Apple Valley, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of drugs for sales, and possession of a stun gun by a convicted felon, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records. Alyson Noell Walter, 32, of Apple Valley, was booked on suspicion of burglary.

Bail for Stonerock was set at $40,000, while Walter was being held instead of $30,000 bail.

Both were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Tuesday in the Victorville San Bernardino County Superior Court branch.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man and woman accused of burglarizing Apple Valley Walgreens store