Man and woman in their 30s ID’d by Madera coroner after going missing near Angel Falls

The two people who drowned Wednesday morning were identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office.

Monica Ledesma and James Hall, both 35 of Madera County were identified after they went missing near Angel Falls.

Deputies responded before 11:30 a.m. for Ledesma who was unresponsive in the water, and also were looking for Hall who was believed to be missing after the search and rescue teams located items belonging to Hall.

Ledesma was recovered from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search and rescue team also recovered Hall from the water.

Angel Falls is located along Willow Creek just north of Bass Lake. It is a popular area to visit, but the polished smooth granite has proven dangerous, leading to many rescues over the years. Angel Falls is an area where people go to cool off amid hot weather in the creek’s plunge pools.

A teenager was rescued in 2022 after falling at Angel Falls.

The California Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old fell 150 feet down the falls and struck a log in the water, causing her to lose consciousness, deputies said.

Another teen was safe and a deputy was hailed for his actions in saving the girl after she fell down a waterfall, completing a dramatic rescue operation near Bass Lake.