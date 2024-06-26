Man wins $1M lottery prize at store he has visited for 20 years

William Lally won $1 million after buying lottery tickets at the same store for 20 years. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

June 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man learned the value of loyalty when he won a $1 million lottery prize at the same store where he has bought tickets for 20 years.

William Lally of Roslindale told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he has been buying lottery tickets from the Roslindale Food Mart on Washington Street in Roslindale for 20 years.

He found his persistence paid off recently when he bought a $5,000,000 100X Cashword ticket for $20 and scratched off a $1 million prize.

Lally chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes.

His favorite store earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.