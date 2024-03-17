Man in wheelchair goes on stabbing spree in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man in a wheelchair went on a stabbing spree in Woodside on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Police officers responded to a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. of an assault taking place at 31-21 54th Street. A suspect in a wheelchair had allegedly stabbed a 66-year-old man in his back and a 69-year-old female in her torso, police said.

Less than 15 minutes later, the same suspect, allegedly also stabbed a 35-year-old male. The victim walked into Mt. Sinai Queens with a stab wound to his chest, authorities said. Another victim, a 46-year-old female who was also stabbed, walked into a local police precinct with a laceration to her forearm.

Video on the Citizen app shows the moment, at least five police officers surrounded and apprehended the assailant in a wheelchair. The assailant is currently in police custody and a full investigation is pending, police said.

All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at local healthcare facilities, authorities said.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

