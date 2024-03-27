A man who went into a Wells Fargo and said he had explosives is shot by officer, police say

Broadcast news footage Tuesday night showed a robot being used to check the area where a suspected bank robber claimed to have an explosive device. (KTLA-TV)

An ordeal at a Fullerton Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday evening began with a possible robbery attempt in which a man threatened witnesses with an "explosive device" and ended when police shot the individual outside the bank's doors, according to law enforcement officials.

In a statement on social media, the Fullerton Police Department said officers responded to reports of a possible bank robbery in the 100 block of West Bastanchury Road around 5:09 p.m. and began evacuating employees.

The Orange County sheriff's bomb squad also responded to the scene.

"While inside the bank, witnesses stated the suspect produced what appeared to be an explosive device. Upon exiting the bank, an officer involved shooting occurred," the department wrote.

Police spokesperson Kristy Wells declined to provide additional details on the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

It is unclear whether the suspect was killed, though CBS News reported the unidentified suspect died at the scene.

KTLA reported that the suspect was shot after exiting the bank, and that officers then sent in a robot and drone to investigate items surrounding the unresponsive suspect.

No employees or officers were injured, the Police Department said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.